Here’s a simple and delicious peanut butter banana smoothie recipe:

Ingredients:

– 2 ripe bananas

– 2 tablespoons peanut butter

– 1 cup Greek yogurt (or yogurt of your choice)

– 1/2 cup milk (or a dairy-free alternative)

– 1 tablespoon honey (optional for sweetness)

– 1/2 cup ice (optional for a colder smoothie)

– A pinch of cinnamon (optional for added flavor)

Instructions:

1. Peel the ripe bananas and place them in a blender.

2. Add the peanut butter, Greek yogurt, milk, and honey (if using) to the blender.

3. If you prefer a colder smoothie, add ice to the blender.

4. Optionally, sprinkle in a pinch of cinnamon for some extra flavor.

5. Blend all the ingredients until the mixture is smooth and creamy. If the smoothie is too thick, you can add a little more milk to reach your desired consistency.

6. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more honey if needed.

7. Once the smoothie is well blended and has your desired flavor and consistency, pour it into a glass.

8. You can optionally garnish the smoothie with a banana slice or a drizzle of peanut butter.

9. Enjoy your peanut butter banana smoothie as a nutritious and satisfying snack or breakfast!

Feel free to customize this recipe by adding ingredients like chia seeds, flax seeds, or a handful of spinach for added nutrients.