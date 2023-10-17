Four killed in building explosion in Meerut

A tragic incident unfolded in Lohia Nagar, where a building engaged in the manufacturing of detergent experienced an explosion, leading to the collapse of its roof, resulting in the loss of four lives. Local authorities reported that among the five individuals injured in the incident, four succumbed to their injuries while receiving medical care at a hospital. All the victims are men, as confirmed by District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered machinery typically used in the detergent production process, indicating that either detergent was being manufactured within the building or its packaging was being carried out on the premises. Additionally, detergent cakes were found at the site.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, detailed that the incident transpired in a double-storey building, with the blast occurring on the ground floor where detergent production was underway. Tragically, the explosion caused the building’s roof to collapse, trapping five individuals beneath the debris. Chemicals utilized in detergent manufacturing were also found at the scene. This unfortunate event underscores the importance of safety measures in industrial settings and the devastating consequences when accidents occur.