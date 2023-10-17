IMD predicts significant rain in portions of Kerala on Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has foreseen heavy rainfall in specific regions of Kerala during the day, attributed to the presence of cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. Over the next five days, the IMD predicts that Kerala will experience moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning due to these cyclonic circulations, which are anticipated to gain strength by October 21. Furthermore, the IMD has indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds are expected in certain locations within the Kasaragod district of the state.

Recent heavy rains have caused waterlogging and flooding in various parts of Kerala, particularly in the southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram and the state’s capital city. Although water had begun to recede in several areas of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the government remains concerned about the potential spread of infectious diseases in flood-affected regions. This includes diseases like leptospirosis, transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of animals such as rats. In response, the government has advised heightened surveillance, awareness campaigns, and the availability of medicines, particularly doxycycline tablets, to those residing in flooded areas and participating in rescue efforts to prevent leptospirosis infection.