India bloc constitutes 60% of the nation, Rahul Gandhi

During a visit to Aizawl, the capital of poll-bound Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the opposition INDIA alliance represents a majority of the country, constituting 60%, a larger share than the BJP. Rahul Gandhi emphasized that this alliance aims to protect the “idea of India” by safeguarding its values, constitutional framework, and the freedom of people, regardless of their religious or cultural backgrounds, to express themselves and coexist harmoniously.

In his remarks, Gandhi criticized the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS, highlighting the fundamental differences in their visions for India. He contended that the RSS advocates a single ideology and centralization of power, which the opposition opposes. In contrast, the Congress and its allies advocate for decentralization, believing that decisions should not be solely made in Delhi.

Gandhi underscored the Congress party’s role in laying the foundation of the nation and its commitment to defending that foundation. He accused the BJP of attempting to seize control of the entire institutional framework of India. Furthermore, he expressed concerns about attacks on religious beliefs in various northeastern states by the BJP and RSS. Mizoram, in particular, is preparing for assembly elections scheduled for November 7.