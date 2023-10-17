India-UK 2+2 talks prioritises Defence critical technology

During the inaugural India-UK 2+2 foreign and defense dialogue, the focus was on enhancing collaboration across various critical areas, including trade and investment, defense, technology, civil aviation, health, and energy. Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the significant political exchanges that have provided direction and momentum to their multifaceted relationship. They also celebrated the progress made in several aspects of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, encompassing political interactions, economic cooperation, defense and security, and regional as well as multilateral cooperation.

In this senior official-level dialogue, the two nations deliberated on international developments, with particular attention to the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, there were discussions about the potential for strengthening anti-terrorism cooperation. This dialogue is a pivotal mechanism for reviewing and discussing all aspects of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UK. The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary Europe West from the Ministry of External Affairs, and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation from the Ministry of Defence.

The India-UK 2+2 dialogue emphasizes the importance of a well-rounded and in-depth partnership, touching on a broad spectrum of areas that are vital for both nations’ mutual interests. The discussions signal the commitment of both India and the UK to fostering collaboration in a wide range of sectors to advance their strategic partnership.