India’s retail inflation falls to 3-month low

New Delhi: Retail inflation in the country declined to a 3-month low in September. Retail inflation in last month stood at 5.02%. The easing food prices are the main reason for this. Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed this.

The inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 6.83% in August and 7.41% in September 2022. The previous low was in June this year when inflation stood at 4.87%.The inflation in the food basket declined to 6.56% in September from 9.94% in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation remained in negative territory in India for the sixth straight month in September. The WPI based inflation in September is at (-)0.26%.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.