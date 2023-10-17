Kerala to Commence Straightening Small Curves in Railway Lines

The upcoming Railway Board meeting is expected to approve a project aimed at straightening small curves in railway lines across Kerala, according to P K Krishnadas, Chairman of the Indian Railway Passenger Amenities Committee. This endeavor is set to enhance the speed of Vande Bharat trains from 70 km/h to 110 km/h. An allocation of ?250 crore has already been sanctioned for this purpose, with a Lidar survey successfully identifying the curves, and the report has been submitted to the Railway Board.

While straightening small curves can be achieved without land acquisition and is scheduled to be completed within a year, the straightening of larger curves will necessitate land acquisition, which will take additional time. The railways are also planning to implement an automatic signaling system to streamline operations. This includes increasing the speed of express trains to approximately 110 to 130 km/h and boosting Vande Bharat trains to 160 km/h, resulting in reduced travel times. However, to achieve this, the number of stops must be minimized. The plan involves increasing the number of MEMU trains for short-distance travel. This enables passengers from canceled stops to take MEMU trains to the nearest station and board express trains, addressing the issue of train halts at various stations to accommodate Vande Bharat trains.