SC upholds halt on CBI inquiry into Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has upheld the interim stay issued by the Karnataka High Court on a CBI investigation involving Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a corruption case. The Supreme Court, presided over by Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi, declined to lift the stay, emphasizing the need to hear Shivakumar’s response before making any decisions. The court issued a notice to Shivakumar, a Congress leader, regarding the case linked to mining and real estate activities, and he is expected to provide his response by November 7. This decision follows a previous refusal by the Supreme Court in July to intervene in the Karnataka High Court’s stay order on the CBI probe against Shivakumar.

The case itself stems from a corruption investigation initiated against Shivakumar after an Income Tax Department search in 2017. In February, the Karnataka High Court halted CBI proceedings in the corruption case and directed the probe agency to furnish an action taken report pursuant to the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA). The Additional Solicitor General representing the CBI disclosed that 90% of the investigation had been completed, but further progress was hindered by the high court’s interim stay order. Additionally, Shivakumar had previously sought to quash the State Home Department’s order related to the case in April 2023, a plea which was initially dismissed by the High Court, leading to his temporary reprieve while the case was being decided.