Siddaramaiah says, Kannada should be learned by everyone in Karnataka

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, campaigned for increased use of Kannada in the state. He advised people to assist residents who do not speak Kannada in picking up the language.

Speaking at a celebration for the 50th anniversary of Mysuru State becoming Karnataka, the Department of Kannada and Culture, he said it was important to foster an environment where Kannada was essential to the state.

‘We are all Kannadigas, people speaking different languages have settled in Kannada land since the unification of Karnataka. Everyone living in Karnataka should learn to speak Kannada,’ he said.

‘Instead of Kannadigas teaching our language to others, we are learning their language first. In some parts of the state, the diaspora does not speak Kannada at all. This is happening because of the generosity of the Kannadigas,’ he said.

He said, ‘We should love other languages, but we should not forget our own language.’

The Chief Minister continued, noting that despite Kannada having been the official language for many years, negligence may have been the primary cause of its absence from the administration.