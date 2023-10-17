Top Army Commanders Convene to Address New National Security Challenges

The top leadership of the Indian Army convened in Delhi for a five-day Army Commanders’ Conference, commencing on October 16. This gathering aims to thoroughly assess the current security situations, including border and hinterland concerns, as well as broader national security challenges. The Ministry of Defence noted that during the conference, the senior leadership will discuss a wide range of subjects, encompassing the review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, human resources management, and issues affecting both serving personnel and veterans.

This biannual Army Commanders’ Conference serves as a pivotal platform for high-level deliberations at a conceptual level, allowing for essential policy decisions that ensure the Indian Army remains forward-thinking, adaptable, and well-prepared for the future. The conference’s comprehensive scope underscores its significance in shaping the strategic direction and operational readiness of the Indian Army.