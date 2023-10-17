Two fireworks units blasted in Virudhunagar, 11 people dead

Tuesday’s fire incidents at fireworks facilities in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti village in the district resulted in at least eleven fatalities and two injuries, according to the police.

In an effort to put out the fires and save the victims, police, firefighters, and members of the public all worked together.

‘Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Rangapalayam, and their identities are yet to be established,’ a top police official told PTI. He claimed that the police believe they might be employees.

Three people that were pulled from the unit died from their injuries.

A man was killed in another occurrence of this kind at a fireworks facility in the village of Kichanayakanpatti. According to the police, he has been identified as Vembu (35). The Srivilliputtur Government Hospital has accepted two rescued female workers for treatment.

M. K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his condolences for the accident’s deaths and promised a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh for each of the relatives of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh for those who suffered severe injuries.