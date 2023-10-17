Wholesale inflation in India remains in negative for 6th consecutive month

New Delhi: The Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation remained in negative territory in India for the sixth straight month in September. The WPI based inflation in September is at (-)0.26%. The easing prices of chemical & chemical products, mineral oils, textiles, basic metals and food products is the main reason for this.

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52% in August. In September last year, it was 10.55%.

Inflation in food articles eased to 3.35% in September. It was 10.60% in August. Fuel and power basket inflation was at (-)3.35% in September, against (-)6.03% in August. In manufactured products, inflation rate was (-)1.34%, as against (-)2.37% in August.

The annual retail or consumer price inflation was at 5.02% in September, a 3-month low level.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.