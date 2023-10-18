Apple launches Pencil (2023): Details

Mumbai: Apple launched Apple Pencil (2023) in India. Apple Pencil (2023) price in India is set at Rs. 7,990 and customers will be able to purchase the new model in early November. Students can purchase the new Apple Pencil (2023) at Rs. 6,990.

The new stylus has a matte finish and features a flat edge that can be used to magnetically attach the pencil to the side of the 10th-generation iPad that was launched last year, as well as other iPad models with a USB Type-C port, such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the iPad mini. It does not support wireless charging.

Also Read: Itel launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price, specifications

The Apple Pencil (2023) supports Bluetooth and wired connectivity over the included USB Type-C port and measures 155×7.5mm and weighs 20.5g.