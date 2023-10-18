Bus Overturn in Erumely Injures 15 Sabarimala Pilgrims from Karnataka

In the early hours of Wednesday, a distressing incident unfolded as an overturned bus in Kanamala near Erumeli left approximately 15 Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka injured. According to the police, the accident took place around 6 AM at Attivalav near Kanamala. The bus, which was en route to Sabarimala for pilgrimage, was carrying 40 passengers and three crew members, originating from Kolar, Karnataka. The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a bend.

Emergency response officials at the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) reported that nine seriously injured passengers were admitted to the government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. Nine more individuals received medical care at the Government General Hospital in Kanjirappally, while the remaining injured passengers were treated at a private hospital in Erumeli. The rescue operations were led by the Erumely police and the Fire and Rescue personnel from Kanjirappally, with valuable assistance from local residents. The accident resulted in significant traffic disruptions along the Erumely-Sabarimala road.