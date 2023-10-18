Denmark Open: PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap enter second round

Odense: In badminton, India’s PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap advanced to the women’s singles second round at the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Odense. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated world number 28 Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland by ‘21-14, 18-21, 21-10’ in 56-minute in the opening round match. She will next face Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung has defeated Sindhu twice in the last three meetings this year though Sindhu has an overall 8-2 head-to-head record.

Aakarshi Kashyap, ranked 38th defeated world number 26 Li Yvonne of Germany by ‘10-21, 22-20, 21-12’. Aakarshi will face Thai Supanida Katethong of Thailand next. The world number 19 Thai Supanida Katethong had defeated the Indian in their only meeting at Singapore Open this year.

Also Read: Ongoing Israeli airstrikes amidst anger following the hospital strike in Gaza

Meanwhile, 2021 world championships silver medallist, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the tournament. He lost to world number 22 Weng Hong Yang of China by ‘21-19, 10-21, 16-21’ in the men’s singles opening round.

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the tournament and their opponents Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia advanced to the second round.