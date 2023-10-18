ESIC adds 19.42 lakh new members in August

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added more than19.42 lakh new workers under its health insurance scheme ESI in August 2023. Data released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry revealed this.

According to the data, around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the ESIC in August. 9.22 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations. This is 47.48% of the total employees. Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August, 2023.A total 75 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August, 2023.

The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise. The ESIC operates health insurance scheme — Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). The ESI, a social security and health scheme for Indian workers, is financed out of contributions from employers and employees. It manages a corpus for more than 3 crore Insured Persons (IP).