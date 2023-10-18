Gold worth Rs 25.88 lakh seized at airport

Trichy: The Air Intelligence Unit in Trichy International Airport in Tamil Nadu seized smuggled gold weighing 430.00 gram, worth Rs Rs 25.88 lakh in three separate incidents.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate more than 70 Special trains connecting these cities: Details

The first incident involved gold sprayed onto a transparent polythene sheet wrapped around a carton, carried by a passenger from Sharjah. In the other two cases, gold was found concealed within a piston and a gold powder mixed powder concealed within an instant drink mix powder, brought in by passengers arriving from Singapore and Dubai, respectively.