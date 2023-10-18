Honda launches CB300R 2023 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the Honda CB300R 2023. The bike is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and can be purchased from the company’s BigWing dealerships. The Honda CB300R 2023 is available in two colours — Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic.

The Honda CB300R 2023 is powered by a 286.01cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OBD2A-compliant, PGM-FI engine. This engine delivers a maximum power of 31.1PS and peak torque of 27.5Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. An assist and slipper clutch is also included for smoother gear changes.

Also Read: TVS launches SmartXonnect variant of Jupiter 125: Price, features

The Honda CB300R 2023 features a muscular fuel tank and a beefy upswept exhaust. It has an all-LED lighting system, which includes a round LED headlamp, LED winkers, and an LED tail lamp. Other notable features include a fully digital instrument cluster, emergency stop signal, and hazard light switch.

It is equipped with 41mm USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike comes with a 296mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. A dual-channel ABS is standard.