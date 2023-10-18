Kareena Kapoor shares the first look of her maiden production ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor has taken on a new role as a producer for the intense thriller titled “The Buckingham Murders.” The film’s first look was unveiled on social media recently, and it has generated significant anticipation among fans. “The Buckingham Murders” is directed by Hansal Mehta and made its debut at the BFI London Film Festival 2023, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

The initial official poster for “The Buckingham Murders” exudes a gritty and suspenseful ambiance, heightening fans’ excitement for the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan features prominently in the poster, and her portrayal of a detective and mother promises to be a unique and engaging experience.

Kareena’s powerful appearance in the poster suggests that the film will deliver a captivating storyline of international caliber. The film’s creators have teased that additional announcements about the project will be forthcoming.