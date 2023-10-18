Kerala HC Reunites 92-Year-Old with Wife, Overcoming Son’s Separation

In a heartwarming verdict, the Kerala High Court intervened on Wednesday to reunite a 92-year-old senior citizen, who had been forcibly separated from his wife by their own son. The elderly man, who was battling dementia, was finally brought back together with his 80-year-old wife after she sought the court’s intervention to live with her husband.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while delivering the judgment, underscored the unassailable right of Kameela, the wife, to have custody and companionship of her husband, especially during the twilight years of their lives. The court unequivocally asserted that the son had no prerogative to keep his parents apart.

The judgment further noted, “Even in the midst of dementia, with memories fading, the elderly gentleman clearly derives comfort from the presence of his wife. As the Social Justice Officer’s report eloquently puts it, they continue to share precious moments. Such moments should never be denied to them, regardless of any reasoning. Kameela’s right to the custody and companionship of her senior citizen husband remains absolute and inviolable. Her son, Siju KBhanu, cannot obstruct this fundamental right.”

This landmark decision by the Kerala High Court underscores the importance of preserving the dignity and emotional well-being of senior citizens during their later years, a sentiment that resonates with the broader principles of family and compassion.