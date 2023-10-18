Know different types of birth control options

There several birth control options available today. This include barrier methods, hormonal methods, sterilisation, awareness methods and the morning after pill.

The following birth control options help by preventing sperm from reaching the egg, inactivating or damaging the sperm, preventing an egg from being released each month, altering the lining of uterus so that the fertilised egg does not get attached to it, and thickening the cervical mucous so that sperm does not easily pass through it.

Barrier methods: Female and male condoms come under this category. They also include cervical cap, diaphragm and contraceptive sponge.

Short and long-acting hormonal methods: Birth control pills, vaginal ring, contraceptive injection are short-acting hormonal methods that can be used on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Long-acting hormonal methods include copper IUD, hormonal IUD and contraceptive implant. They can last for three to 10 years after insertion.

Fertility awareness methods: This is the method in which you need to be aware of the days of the month when you are more fertile or are ovulating. To avoid getting pregnant, you need to not have intercourse these days, or use a barrier method of birth control.

Sterilisation: This is the permanent method of birth control. Vasectomy for men and tubal ligation for women are permanent birth control options.

Emergency contraceptive pills: The morning-after pill is one of the most popular methods of emergency contraception. You can have them on the morning of having unprotected intercourse.