Lionel Messi’s Double Seals Victory for Argentina vs. Peru

Lionel Messi showcased his triumphant return to full fitness by netting both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 triumph over Peru during their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Despite recent muscle problems, Messi was named in the squad and started the game in Lima after his substitute appearance in the 1-0 win against Paraguay last Thursday.

In the 32nd minute, the 36-year-old maestro, assisted by Nicolas Gonzalez, brilliantly slotted the world champions ahead. Just 10 minutes later, Messi further solidified their lead with a powerful finish from Enzo Fernandez’s pass. His bid for a hat-trick was foiled in the second half when a VAR review disallowed his goal for offside.

Meanwhile, in other Tuesday qualifiers, Uruguay secured a 2-0 victory over Brazil, but the match was marred by Neymar’s departure due to what appeared to be a severe knee injury. Venezuela comfortably outperformed Chile with a 3-0 win, Paraguay narrowly defeated Bolivia 1-0, and Ecuador and Colombia settled for a goalless draw.

Argentina, maintaining their top position in the CONMEBOL standings, will host Uruguay on November 16 before a showdown with Brazil five days later. Peru’s upcoming qualifiers include matches against Bolivia and Venezuela.