Netherlands Shocks South Africa in ICC World Cup Upset

In a stunning upset at the ICC World Cup on Tuesday, the Netherlands secured a victory against South Africa, defeating the Proteas by 38 runs. This marked the second time in a year that the European outsiders humiliated the South African team. The Dutch captain, Scott Edwards, played a crucial role in this triumph, making an unbeaten 78.

“When we came into the tournament we wanted to have a chance at playing semifinals, and if you want to do that, you’ve got to beat teams,” said Edwards. “Obviously, South Africa is probably one of the favorites the way they are playing, so it is a big win for us.”

However, South African skipper Temba Bavuma acknowledged the pain of this defeat. “There is no point trying to forget what happened. It will hurt and it should hurt. Tomorrow we’ll get back on the journey; our campaign is by no means over,” added Bavuma.

The match saw South Africa chasing a target of 246 runs in 43 overs after rain had reduced the game. The Netherlands had previously shocked South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November of the previous year.

The Dutch team’s victory came with significant contributions from Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, both South African-born players in the Dutch lineup. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen, who had all scored centuries earlier in the tournament, failed to make an impact.

For the Netherlands, Scott Edwards played a brilliant innings, and Roelof van der Merwe’s late cameo added crucial runs, with a 64-run partnership for the eighth wicket. It was the Netherlands’ first win at this World Cup after previous losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

South Africa’s feared pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, caused trouble for the Dutch top order in challenging weather conditions. Rabada reached his 150th ODI wicket during the match.

In the end, the Netherlands emerged victorious, with a total of 245/8, and South Africa managed to score only 207 in response.

Player of the match: Scott Edwards