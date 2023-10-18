Ongoing Israeli airstrikes amidst anger following the hospital strike in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reported that they conducted airstrikes on Tuesday, claiming to have killed two Hamas operatives. They issued a statement on a social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, stating that they targeted numerous military sites across the Gaza Strip. In their tweet, they identified the deceased individuals as Muhammad Alwadia, who was the commander of the anti-tank unit within the Gaza City Brigade of Hamas, and Akram Hijaz, whom the IAF alleged was involved in weapons trading, financing of terrorism, coordination of attacks in Israel, and an active member of the Hamas naval unit. The tweet further detailed that the IAF struck operational headquarters, assembly areas for Hamas forces, rocket and anti-tank launch sites, as well as what they referred to as “terrorist infrastructures.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has denied responsibility for the explosion at a Gaza hospital the previous night. They released a statement, asserting that the hospital was damaged due to a failed launch by the GAP terrorist organization. Health Ministry officials have reported that the airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital resulted in the deaths of at least 500 people.