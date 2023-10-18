Outrage over Gaza hospital explosion with hundreds of killings

Late on Tuesday, a hospital in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip was rocked by a devastating explosion, claiming the lives of hundreds of individuals. This tragic incident triggered widespread international condemnation and led to passionate protests throughout the Muslim world. However, a blame game ensued between Israel and Palestinians, further complicating the situation. While en route to the Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his strong disapproval and deep sadness in response to the blast.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, the explosion at Ahli Arab Hospital resulted in the deaths of approximately 200 to 300 people and was attributed to the most recent in a series of Israeli airstrikes. In contrast, the Israeli military placed responsibility on Palestinian militants, asserting that an outgoing rocket from Islamic Jihad had misfired. It’s important to note that neither of these accounts could be independently verified. On the ground in Gaza, scenes of chaos unfolded as the deceased and injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities. Al-Shifa Hospital witnessed a somber display of numerous bodies covered in blood-stained sheets and white plastic wrap, with anguished relatives attempting to identify their loved ones.