Pakistani Rangers’ gunfire injures 2 BSF personnel along Jammu’s IB

In an incident along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, two BSF personnel sustained injuries as a result of unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers, as reported by officials on Wednesday. The attack occurred at around 8.15 a.m. on Tuesday at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector. In response to the attack, the BSF jawans retaliated by returning fire, as stated in a release by the Border Security Force (BSF). Medical assistance was promptly administered to the two BSF personnel who were wounded in the exchange of fire.

Sources have indicated that the firing incident will be formally addressed with the Pakistan Rangers, and a protest will be lodged with them. Furthermore, it is suggested that a sniper was deployed from the Pakistani post of Iqbal and Khannor to target the two BSF troopers. The unfortunate incident occurred while the personnel were engaged in electrification work near their post.

It’s important to note that both India and Pakistan had entered into a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, in which both countries committed to strictly adhering to all agreements regarding ceasefires along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other regions.