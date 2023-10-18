Report: India offer assistance to Central Asian nations to tackle terror

India has reportedly extended its support to Central Asian nations in addressing issues related to terrorism, cybersecurity threats, and drug trafficking, as part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation with this strategically vital region.

This offer was conveyed by India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, during his visit to Kazakhstan, where he participated in the second meeting between Indian and Central Asian security officials.

Doval pointed out that India and the Central Asian countries are confronted with similar challenges stemming from “malign actors from interconnected networks,” implicitly referring to Pakistan. He emphasized that the meeting took place amid significant security challenges and stressed that dialogue and cooperation were essential for resolving differences.

Alluding to events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza, Doval underscored the importance of diplomacy in any efforts to resolve conflicts.

He also made an offer to provide fully funded capacity-building programs to address issues related to both terrorism and drug trafficking, as reported by Hindustan Times.