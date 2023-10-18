Roelof van der Merwe Shines Against Former Team South Africa

In a remarkable turn of events at Dharamsala during the ICC World Cup, the Netherlands pulled off a stunning 38-run victory against a formidable South African team. The former South African all-rounder, Roelof van der Merwe, played a pivotal role in this historic upset.

During the match, the 38-year-old van der Merwe partnered with his captain, Scott Edwards, and together, they added a crucial 64 runs off just 37 balls for the eighth wicket, significantly contributing to the Dutch’s total. Van der Merwe himself scored 29 runs from 19 balls, while Edwards remained unbeaten with a commendable 78 off 69 deliveries. This impressive performance led the Associate Nation to a competitive total of 245/8 in a match that had been reduced to 43 overs per side.

Van der Merwe’s influence wasn’t limited to his batting prowess; he also showcased his left-arm spin bowling skills by dismissing South African captain Temba Bavuma (16) and Rassie van der Dussen (4). He was moments away from capturing the prized wicket of David Miller, but a dropped catch by Bas de Leede on the boundary spared the Proteas temporarily. Nevertheless, Miller was subsequently bowled for 43 runs by Logan van Beek.

With bowling figures of 2/34 from his allocated nine overs, van der Merwe’s performance proved instrumental in the Netherlands’ remarkable victory. This win marked their first in three games, while it was South Africa’s first loss after three matches in the tournament.

Interestingly, the Dutch had previously eliminated the Proteas from the T20 World Cup the year before with a 13-run win.

One particularly pivotal moment of the match was van der Merwe’s superb catch that ended Miller’s presence on the field, leading to a turning point as the Proteas struggled to regain their footing after his dismissal.

Roelof van der Merwe had previously represented South Africa in 13 ODIs and 13 T20Is before making the transition to the Netherlands, where he now stands as a vital asset to his adopted team.