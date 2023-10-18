Shane Bond Parts Ways with Mumbai Indians After Nine Years

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has officially concluded his nine-year journey as Mumbai Indians’ esteemed bowling coach, an announcement made by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Wednesday.

Throughout his association with MI since 2015, Bond played an integral role in steering the team to four IPL championships as their bowling coach.

His decision to part ways with MI was precipitated by the franchise’s appointment of Lasith Malinga as the bowling coach for the 2024 season. Malinga, who retired in 2021 and previously represented MI, was engaged with the Rajasthan Royals until this year.

Furthermore, the 48-year-old Kiwi simultaneously resigned from his position as MI Emirates head coach, a role he undertook during the inaugural season of ILT20 this year.

Bond expressed his gratitude, saying, “I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally, thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well.”

Under Bond’s guidance, MI clinched IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, and his role in nurturing young bowlers at MI was highly lauded.

India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, attributed a significant part of his early career development to Bond’s mentorship.