Sikkim flash flood death toll at 40, 76 still missing after two weeks

The flash flood in Sikkim has now claimed the lives of 40 individuals, while 76 people remain unaccounted for, marking two weeks since the devastating event, as reported by officials. The flash flood was a result of a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4, causing widespread destruction in the state and impacting approximately 88,000 residents.

Of the 26 bodies recovered within the district, 15 were civilians, and 11 were army personnel, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA). Four bodies were discovered in Mangan, eight in Gangtok, and two in Namchi. Notably, several bodies were found in neighboring West Bengal, transported downstream by the Teesta River. Among the 76 people still missing, 28 were from Pakyong, 23 from Gangtok, 20 from Mangan, and five from Namchi. Currently, there are 20 operational relief camps in the state, accommodating 2,080 individuals, according to SSDMA.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has suggested that a combination of excessive rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim could have been the triggering factors for the flash floods.