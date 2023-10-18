Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Takes RDX’s ‘Neela Nilave’ Global!

Shane Nigam’s ‘Neela Nilave’ has transcended borders, thanks to Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul. Kili’s rendition of the song, featuring his sister Neema Paul on the drums, has set social media abuzz, amassing over 9 lakh views in a mere 19-second clip.

The lyricist of the song, Manu Manjith, couldn’t contain his delight, sharing it on social media with the caption: “Heartening to see a song you have written blurring the linguistic boundaries and getting celebrated.” The album, composed by Sam CX and sung by Kapil Kapilan, resonates across cultures.

Kili Paul and Neema have already endeared themselves to Indian audiences with their vibrant recreations of popular Indian film songs on social media, captivating fans with their dynamic dance moves and expressions. Hailing from the heartland of Tanzania, they sustain their livelihood through cattle farming. During their breaks, they pour their creative energy into crafting TikTok videos and Instagram reels. Initially, Kili embarked on his solo journey, later joined by Neema.

Their dedication to mastering the language and pronunciation is evident, with days spent Googling each word, understanding meanings, and creating their videos. Kili expresses gratitude for the overwhelming love they’ve received from Indians, boasting over 2.5 million Instagram followers who appreciate their unique talent.