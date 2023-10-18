Wheat Chicken Momos Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup wheat flour

– 200g minced chicken

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

– 1/2 teaspoon vinegar

– Salt to taste

– Cooking oil

– Water

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix the wheat flour and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water while kneading to make a smooth, pliable dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 20-30 minutes.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the minced chicken, chopped onion, minced garlic, minced ginger, green chili, soy sauce, vinegar, and a pinch of salt. Mix well to form the chicken filling.

3. Take small portions of the rested dough and roll them into small, thin circles or discs.

4. Place a spoonful of the chicken filling in the center of each circle.

5. Fold the circle in half, forming a semi-circle, and then pinch and fold the edges to create pleats, sealing the momos.

6. Heat water in a steamer. Grease the steamer tray or line it with parchment paper to prevent sticking.

7. Arrange the prepared momos in the steamer and steam them for about 15-20 minutes or until the dough is cooked and the chicken filling is thoroughly cooked.

8. Serve the wheat chicken momos hot with a dipping sauce of your choice, such as soy sauce or chili sauce.

Enjoy your homemade wheat chicken momos!