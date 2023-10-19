After winning on internet game Dream11, Pune police officer suspended

A sub-inspector with the Pune Police who won Rs 1.5 crore in the online game Dream11 and became a millionaire as a result has been suspended by the authorities. He was prosecuted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police in Pune for misbehavior and degrading the department’s reputation.

The police department took action after learning that the sub-inspector, Somnath Jhende, had won a sizeable sum in the well-known online game Dream11. Pimpri-Chinchwad police requested a probe into the incident after hearing about it from others and having worries about his behavior.

According to an investigation, Jhende had apparently given media interviews while wearing his police uniform and had played the online game without authorization. He was subsequently relieved of his duties.

His suspension followed the discovery that he had played the Dream11 game without authorization, according to the investigation’s chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapna Gore. This acts as a warning to other law enforcement officers not to behave similarly when playing online games because they too might be disciplined.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Swapna Gore, who led the investigation, stated, ‘After the investigation, it was found that he played the Dream11 game without permission, leading to his suspension. This serves as a reminder to other police personnel that they should refrain from playing online games in a similar manner, as they too could face disciplinary action.’

According to the police, Jhende will now give his testimony during the departmental investigation.