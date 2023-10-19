Alia Bhatt makes statement on sustainable fashion as she re-wore her wedding saree to the National Film Awards

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt made a significant statement in the realm of sustainable fashion by donning her wedding saree at the National Film Awards. Her choice to re-wear her wedding attire was a powerful statement about sustainability, showcasing her commitment to eco-friendly fashion practices. The occasion for this iconic re-wearing was Alia’s Best Actress National Film Award win for her outstanding performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” The award ceremony was held in New Delhi, where she received the prestigious accolade from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Joining Alia at the award ceremony was her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple’s presence added to the charm and excitement of the event, and fans were eager to witness the special moment.

Alia looked absolutely stunning in her white saree, which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This saree held immense sentimental value, as she had previously worn it at her wedding in April 2022. By choosing to re-wear this saree, Alia made a clear statement about sustainable fashion and the importance of recycling and reusing clothing. To complete her look, she accessorized with a white pearl choker and matching studs, and she wore her hair in an elegant messy bun adorned with white roses.

During the award presentation, Alia gracefully walked on stage to accept her well-deserved award, while her proud husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen capturing this special moment on video from the audience. His joy and admiration for his wife were clearly visible.

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, a prominent Instagram account, praised Alia’s choice of attire for the significant occasion. They also pointed out the common practice among many Indian women of re-wearing their wedding outfits for special and memorable events. This acknowledgment resonated with many, and the post received an outpouring of appreciation for Alia’s efforts to promote sustainable and eco-conscious fashion.

Pictures and videos of Alia arriving at the awards ceremony quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the hearts of fans. They were enamored with her decision to repeat her wedding saree look while accepting her National Award.

In the Best Actress category at the National Film Awards, Alia shared the honor with Kriti Sanon, who also won for her remarkable performance in “Mimi.” This recognition of their talent and dedication to the film industry was a momentous occasion for both actresses.