Azam, Spouse, and Child Sentenced to 7 Years in Fake Birth Certificate Case

Azam Khan, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party and former Member of Parliament, received a significant blow as a local court in Rampur sentenced him, along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan, to seven years in prison. This ruling pertains to a case involving the alleged forgery of Abdullah Azam’s birth certificate.

Following the court’s verdict, Azam Khan, his wife, and son were taken into custody and subsequently sent to Rampur jail. The birth certificate forgery case dates back to January 3, 2019 when Akash Saxena, who is now a BJP MLA from Rampur, filed a complaint with the police. This complaint alleged that Azam Khan and his wife had acquired two birth certificates for their son through fraudulent means.

The first birth certificate indicated that Abdullah was born in Rampur, while the other stated Lucknow as his place of birth. The initial certificate, issued on June 28, 2012, was provided by the Rampur municipality based on an affidavit submitted by Tanzeen Fatima and Azam Khan. The second certificate, issued on January 21, 2015, came from the Lucknow municipality, supported by a certificate from Mary Hospital in Lucknow. Abdullah is accused of using the first certificate for obtaining a passport and for international travel, while the second was allegedly used for official government records and to secure affiliation with Jauhar University.