Bangladesh Sets 257-Run Target for India in ICC World Cup

Bangladesh’s innings in the ICC World Cup match against India ended at 256/8 after they chose to bat. Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan formed a strong partnership of 93 runs for the opening wicket, with Tanzid scoring 51 runs before falling to Kuldeep Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja contributed significantly by dismissing Bangladesh’s acting-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for eight.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was caught brilliantly down the leg side by K L Rahul off Mohammed Siraj’s delivery, managing just three runs. Jadeja claimed the wicket of Litton Das, who scored 66 runs with seven fours in his 82-ball knock. Mushfiqur Rahim was caught in an exceptional display by Jadeja off Bumrah’s bowling.

Mahmudullah played a crucial role, scoring 36 runs off 36 balls, helping Bangladesh reach the 250-run mark. Among the Indian bowlers, Jadeja took 2/38, and Bumrah secured 2/41.

India retained the same XI that defeated Pakistan in their previous game. Bangladesh’s captain, Shakib Al Hasan, was absent due to injury, and Najmul Hossain Shanto led the Tigers. India had won all three of their matches, while Bangladesh had one win from three matches. India held a 3-1 head-to-head record over Bangladesh in the World Cup.

The lineups were as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.