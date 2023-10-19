Cash awards for Kerala’s Asian Games champions announced

During a cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, the government of Kerala announced cash rewards for athletes from the state who achieved medals at the recently concluded Asian Games in China. Gold, silver, and bronze medalists will receive cash prizes of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 19 lakh, and Rs 12.5 lakh, respectively.

Kerala’s athletes had an exceptional performance at the Asian Games, securing a total of 12 medals for the nation, including four gold, six silver, and two bronze medals. The gold medal winners include Mohammad Ajmal and Mohammad Anas (400m relay), P R Sreejesh (hockey), and Minnu Mani (cricket). Silver medals were achieved by H S Prannoy, M R Arjun, Mohammad Afsal, Mohammad Ajmal, M Sreesankar, and Ancy Sojan. Prannoy and Jinson Johnson earned bronze medals.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to establish a Center of Excellence in Microbiome, in partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). Microbiome research focuses on the study of microorganisms within specific environments. This proposed center will be developed under the guidance of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment. The administrative approval for this project was granted following the endorsement of a comprehensive project report prepared by the Kerala Development Innovation Strategic Council. Temporary positions will be created at the center, and Dr. Sabu Thomas, a retired member of RGCB, will be appointed as the first director on a contractual basis for three years. The center will conduct research in six key domains, covering human microbiome, animal microbiome, plant microbiome, aquatic microbiome, environmental microbiome, and data labs. The initial research laboratory will be located in a building at KINFRA Park, Kazhakkoottam, and later be relocated to Life Science Park, Thonnakkal, once a new building is constructed, as stated in a release from the Chief Minister’s Office following the cabinet meeting.