CBI searches Maayank Tiwari’s premises in PMO imposter case

The CBI has conducted searches at the premises of Maayank Tiwari in Ahmedabad, who allegedly posed as a high-ranking official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and attempted to coerce an eye hospital chain into dropping a claim of over Rs 16 crore owed to it by an Indore-based hospital. Several documents were seized during recent searches, and they are currently under examination. Maayank Tiwari has not been arrested as of now.

Tiwari, through phone calls and messages, pressured the promoters of Dr Agarwal’s, an eye hospital chain, to resolve a dispute with the Indore-based hospital, which was supposed to repay Rs 16 crore to the hospital chain. Dr Agarwal’s had initially entered into an agreement with two doctors from the Indore-based hospital to become part of their franchise, and they paid over Rs 16 crore. However, the Indore hospital allegedly breached the agreement’s terms, leading to the dispute. Dr Agarwal’s sought reimbursement and termination of the agreement. The High Court appointed an arbitrator to mediate the issue, instructing the Indore hospital to deposit Rs 16.43 crore within four weeks.

During this dispute, the promoters of Dr Agarwal started receiving messages and calls from Maayank Tiwari, who urged them to drop the alleged dues and settle the matter with the doctors at the Indore hospital. After being alerted, the PMO recognized the impersonation of a PMO official and reported it to the CBI. The PMO clarified that this individual and the proclaimed designation did not exist within the office.