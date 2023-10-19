Cheesy Vegetable Quesadilla recipe

Ingredients:

– 4 large flour tortillas

– 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

– 1 cup diced bell peppers (a mix of red, green, and yellow)

– 1 cup diced red onions

– 1 cup diced tomatoes

– 1/2 cup sliced black olives

– 1/2 cup diced jalapeños (optional)

– 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Cooking spray

– Sour cream, salsa, or guacamole for serving (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the diced bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños (if using), and fresh cilantro.

3. Sprinkle the cumin powder, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper over the vegetable mixture. Toss to coat the vegetables evenly with the seasonings.

4. Preheat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Place one tortilla in the skillet and heat it for about 30 seconds on each side, just until it’s warm and pliable.

5. Sprinkle a handful of the cheese mixture over one half of the tortilla, leaving some space around the edges for folding.

6. Spoon a generous portion of the seasoned vegetable mixture over the cheese.

7. Fold the other half of the tortilla over the filling, creating a half-moon shape. Press down gently to seal.

8. Lightly coat the skillet with cooking spray. Carefully place the quesadilla in the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until it’s golden brown and the cheese is melted.

9. Remove the quesadilla from the skillet and let it cool for a minute before slicing it into wedges.

10. Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas and filling.

11. Serve your cheesy vegetable quesadillas with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole if desired.

Enjoy your delicious homemade cheesy vegetable quesadillas!