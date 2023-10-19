Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies at the young age of 26 due to cervical cancer

Sherika De Armas, a former contestant in the Miss World pageant, who proudly represented Uruguay in the 2015 international beauty competition, has sadly passed away at the tender age of 26 due to cervical cancer. Sherika’s valiant fight against the disease concluded last week after battling with chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the past two years.

The tragic news of Sherika De Armas’ premature departure has plunged her friends, family, and admirers into deep sorrow. Social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt tributes celebrating her indomitable spirit and courage. In a touching tribute, Sherika’s brother, Mayk’ De Armas, bid her farewell, stating, “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever.”

Carla Romero, the reigning Miss Uruguay, also expressed her sorrow at the loss of Sherika, describing her as “one of the most beautiful women” she had ever met.

In 2015, Sherika De Armas gained recognition by participating in the Miss World competition at the age of 18, representing Uruguay. While she didn’t make it to the top 30, her passion for modeling and fashion radiated brightly.

During an interview with local media at the time, Sherika opened up about her aspirations, saying, “I’ve always wanted to be a model, whether it’s beauty modeling, advertising modeling, or runway modeling. I love everything related to fashion, and I believe that within a beauty pageant, every girl’s dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I’m very happy to be able to live this experience filled with challenges.”

In addition to her modeling career, Sherika De Armas ran the Shey De Armas Beauty Studio, where she sold personal care, makeup, and hair products.

Cervical cancer, a devastating disease, begins with the abnormal growth of cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus connecting to the genitals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cervical cancer is more prevalent in individuals over the age of 30. Fortunately, the disease is preventable and treatable through regular screening and, if detected early, the HPV vaccine.