Gold worth Rs 42.91 lakh seized at airport

Oct 19, 2023, 04:24 pm IST

Trichy: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Trichy international airport in TamilNadu seized gold worth Rs 42.91 lakh. The gold was seized from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Gold paste kept in capsules was  concealed in the rectum by the passenger. The seized gold weighs 717 grams. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, the AIU at the Trichy airport seized gold worth Rs 1,08,10,800.

 

