Government Raises DA by 4% for Central Govt Workers and Retirees

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet made the decision to raise the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 percentage points, bringing it up to 46 per cent. This increase is set to have a positive impact on a substantial number of beneficiaries, including 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a statement to reporters following the Union Cabinet meeting, disclosed that the enhanced dearness allowance and dearness relief would come into effect from July 01, 2023. He emphasized that this adjustment adheres to the established formula, which is rooted in the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.