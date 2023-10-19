Gulf based air carrier announces free high-speed Wi-Fi on flights

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has introduced free high-speed internet on its flights. The airline has launched this facility for passengers in partnership with Starlink.

Once the service is active, passengers will be able to enjoy ultra-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 350 Megabits per second. The high-speed and low-latency network is powered by the revolutionary Starlink satellite communications system. Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. This service is launched earlier by JSX, Hawaiian Airlines, airBaltic, and ZIPAIR.