Idukki’s Anti-Encroachment Drive Reclaims 5 Acres at Chinnakanal

A task force under the jurisdiction of the Idukki district authority took decisive action to reclaim government land at Anaryirankal in Chinnakanal. As reported by Manorama News, a substantial 5 acres and 20 cents of land, which had been under the possession of Adimali native Siju, was successfully cleared. Siju had converted this encroached land into a cardamom farm, even constructing accommodations for the workers.

In pursuit of their anti-encroachment initiative, the task force prominently displayed the Kerala government’s board on the reclaimed land after the eviction. The eviction process was set into motion following prior notice to the farm owner. Despite his appeal opposing the eviction, presented before the district collector, being rejected, the revenue officials, led by the Udumbanchola tehsildar, undertook the task of clearing the encroachment. To ensure the safety of the operation, a substantial police force was deployed due to potential protests.

Reports suggest that the district authority intends to persist with the anti-encroachment drive in the days to come. The drive in Idukki was set in motion after a court order from the High Court mandating the clearance of encroachments in this hilly district.

Notably, CPM leader MM Mani had issued a stern warning against the revenue officials engaged in the anti-encroachment drive a few days earlier. During a party event, he expressed strong opposition to any attempt by the officials, including the district collector, to dispossess land from the underprivileged residents and laborers in Idukki.