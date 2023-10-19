In a robust comeback for Japan’s tourism sector, the country welcomed over 2 million international visitors

Official data reveals that Japan saw over 2 million international visitors for the fourth consecutive month in September, marking significant progress toward pre-pandemic levels.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that foreign visitors, both for leisure and business purposes, reached 2.18 million in September, a slight increase from August’s 2.16 million.

This rise in numbers represents a remarkable 96.1% recovery compared to 2019 levels, before the global COVID-19 travel restrictions were implemented.

Japan had some of the strictest COVID-19 border measures, which were gradually relaxed a year ago. Japan has been progressively resuming visa-free travel for many countries and eliminated all remaining controls by May.

The rapid resurgence in arrivals peaked at 2.32 million in July, driven by increased international flight capacities. The depreciation of the yen to a nearly 33-year low has made Japan an increasingly attractive and cost-effective destination.

Traveler John Hardisty from Hawaii noted the stark difference in expenses between the United States and Japan, stating, “With inflation in the United States, everything is outrageously expensive, and coming here, it’s a lot cheaper. It’s like night and day.”

In September, the number of visitors from key markets such as the United States, South Korea, and Singapore reached record highs. Travelers from Mexico also surged to an all-time high for any given month, helping compensate for the significant decline in arrivals from mainland China, which are still 60% below 2019 figures.