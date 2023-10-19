India Suffers Major Setback as Hardik Pandya Injures Ankle

In a significant cause for concern for Team India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya had to leave the field due to an ankle injury sustained while bowling his first over in a World Cup match against Bangladesh. The incident occurred during the third delivery of the ninth over as he attempted to stop a drive from Bangladesh’s Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through, resulting in a twisted ankle and a stumble to the ground.

On the live broadcast, former England captain Nasser Hussain confirmed that Pandya wouldn’t return to the field during the remainder of Bangladesh’s innings. Subsequently, the BCCI provided a medical update, stating, “Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment, and he is being taken for scans.”

Pandya’s discomfort was evident from the moment he tried to stand, and he had his right ankle strapped, causing a lengthy delay. He attempted to carry on but soon realized he couldn’t and left the field. Suryakumar Yadav replaced him as the substitute fielder.

To the delight of the crowd, Virat Kohli took over Pandya’s over. The team management now anxiously awaits the results of Pandya’s scans as his presence is crucial to the team’s balance. He has often been the first change bowler ahead of Shardul Thakur. While India’s top order has been in fine form, Pandya’s batting and seam bowling skills are equally vital.