India to Stick with Bowling Lineup vs. Bangladesh

India, in their impressive World Cup form, is determined to avoid any upset. The team has decided not to shuffle their bowlers for the upcoming clash with Bangladesh, even after recent surprising results in the tournament.

Just days after Afghanistan shocked defending champions England, the Netherlands handed South Africa their first loss in this World Cup. However, India, with three consecutive victories, is resolute in not letting complacency interfere with their campaign.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey emphasized the team’s approach, saying, “When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge. From our perspective, I don’t think we’ll take any team (lightly) – that’s the discussion we had. Be it Bangladesh or Netherlands, we want to treat every game equally… Every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important.”

Despite the temptation to rotate players, India appears to have found a winning formula. This means that experienced pacer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might have to bide their time. Mhambrey explained, “Whenever we select a squad, the message from us is very clear – that we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket.”

India is keen to maintain their winning momentum, and for now, there is no discussion about rotating bowlers. Mhambrey stressed the importance of their strong start, saying, “I think it’s important to maintain this start really… No thought as such.”

He also highlighted the impact of seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been pivotal since returning from a back injury, stating, “He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays, he’s well-adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he’s a top death bowler. I think in that sense, we really missed him.”