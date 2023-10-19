Jharkhand Cabinet Sanctions Rs 16,000 Cr ‘Abua Awas Yojna’ for Homeless Housing

The Jharkhand Cabinet has approved the ‘Abua Awas Yojna,’ a scheme with a budget exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. This initiative aims to provide three-room pucca houses to 8 lakh individuals in need over the next three years. Each dwelling will consist of three rooms and a kitchen, covering an area of 31 square meters, with an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh per unit. During its meeting, the Cabinet granted approval to 29 proposals.

According to Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, a total of 8 lakh housing units will be allocated over the next three years. This includes the distribution of 2 lakh houses in the current financial year 2023-24, 3.5 lakh in the following year, and an additional 2.5 lakh houses in 2025-26. The beneficiaries of this scheme will be those who have not previously received benefits from state and central government housing programs. Eligible recipients include households residing in kuccha (temporary) houses, the homeless, destitute individuals, particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) households, legally rescued bonded laborers, and households who have lost their homes due to natural disasters.