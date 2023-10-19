Kid-Friendly Idiyappam Biryani: A Creative Delight

If you’re seeking a refreshing twist on traditional dishes, especially to delight the little ones, consider the fusion magic of ‘Idiyappam Biryani.’ The recipe, which has been making waves, was generously shared on Instagram by ‘My Way By Kalyani.’ Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating this delectable dish:

**Ingredients:**

– 3 Idiyappam

– 3 pappads, cut into small pieces

– 2 tbsp oil

– 2 onions, sliced

– Salt

– 1 tsp chilly powder

– 1 tsp mustard powder

– 1/2 tsp masala powder

**Preparation:**

1. Begin by heating coconut oil in a pan.

2. Once the oil is hot, add sliced shallots, and a pinch of salt, then sauté the mixture.

3. Introduce chilly powder and turmeric powder while stirring, and continue until the sharp aroma of shallots fades.

4. It’s essential to maintain a low flame throughout this process.

5. If your little ones enjoy the flavor, you can add the masala powder. Stir until the raw scent dissipates.

6. Incorporate the cooked idiyappam into the mixture, ensuring a thorough blend until it’s well coated.

7. For an extra layer of crispiness, add roasted pappad into the mix.

This creative ‘Idiyappam Biryani’ promises a delightful fusion of flavors, perfect for impressing kids and breaking free from culinary routines.