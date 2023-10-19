Loud bang heard and a bizarre flash of light reported in Melbourne’s northeastern part stunning the locals

On Wednesday night in the northeastern part of Melbourne, a sudden loud bang and a peculiar flash of light startled the local residents.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured the enigmatic flash of light, which was closely followed by a resounding explosion. The footage was initially shared on a social media forum by a Doreen resident.

This intriguing post quickly went viral, with the resident mentioning that they heard the sound while exiting their car at around 9:00 pm local time.

People who were unable to record the incident turned to social media in search of answers regarding the late-night explosion.

One user expressed surprise, writing, “Ok, I didn’t expect my night to include a massive explosion! What in the world was that?!” This individual was from the Mernda area.

Another user speculated that the “loud af” noise might have originated from roadworks, while a different resident stated that “our whole house shook.”

Posting the CCTV footage on a local page, one resident suggested, “maybe a meteorite?”

Although there is no official confirmation, astrophysicist Clare Kenyon suggested to the Herald Sun that the likely culprit could be space debris or a meteor. She explained that when an object like space junk or a piece of space rock is drawn toward Earth, it moves at high speed and then collides with the atmosphere, resulting in a kind of sonic boom.

Kenyon noted that the immense friction generated by Earth’s atmosphere causes the material to disintegrate and burn, producing lingering bright streaks of light across the sky.

Dr. Brad Tucker, an astronomer from the Australian National University, also indicated the possibility of a meteorite, stating that the “flash associated with this boom” strongly suggests its origin from a meteor. He suggested that it might have been a segment of an asteroid that broke off, traveled through space, and entered Earth’s atmosphere.